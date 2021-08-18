Patriot One Technologies (CVE:PAT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.40

Patriot One Technologies Inc (CVE:PAT)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.40 and traded as high as C$2.45. Patriot One Technologies shares last traded at C$2.40, with a volume of 1,033,741 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -16.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.40.

About Patriot One Technologies (CVE:PAT)

Patriot One Technologies Inc, a technology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of a system to detect concealed weapons utilizing radar technologies. The company's principal product is PATSCAN CMR, a cognitive microwave radar concealed weapons detection system to combat active shooter threats before they occur, which is used in traffic areas, such as entryways, hallways, and stairwells, as well as other public spaces in airports, stadiums, schools, and other spaces.

