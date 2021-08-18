PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Trading Up 6.9%

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) was up 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.24 and last traded at $6.23. Approximately 37,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,250,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAVM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PAVmed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

The stock has a market cap of $519.15 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PAVmed by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PAVmed during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in PAVmed by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PAVmed during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in PAVmed during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

