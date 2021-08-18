Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Payoneer Inc. is a commerce technology company powering payments and growth for economy. Payoneer Inc., formerly known as FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PAYO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.88.

PAYO stock opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. Payoneer Global has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth about $179,000.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

