PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.75 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other PaySign news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $123,494.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,322,986 shares in the company, valued at $29,180,946.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in PaySign by 7.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,662,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 114,800 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PaySign by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 369,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PaySign by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 52,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PaySign by 1,418.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 428,768 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PaySign stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 178,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,143. The company has a market capitalization of $126.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.51. PaySign has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

