PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Decreases Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 184,390 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.06.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.34. 8,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,321. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently -344.44%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

