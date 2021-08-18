PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Invests $3.90 Million in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,896,000. Stryker accounts for about 1.5% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 277,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,323,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK traded down $2.90 on Wednesday, hitting $264.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $185.20 and a 1-year high of $275.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.43. The company has a market capitalization of $99.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

