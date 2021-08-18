Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.10

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 130645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Peabody Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $80,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 162,404 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 404,623 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

