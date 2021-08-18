Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CAO Allen J. Klingsick Sells 170 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $18,752.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,781.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $113.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.17. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.29 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 25.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,150,000 after buying an additional 4,106,539 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,588,000 after buying an additional 3,162,164 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 159.2% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,740 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $229,827,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,972 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital lowered Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.