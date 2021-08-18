Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Shares Gap Down to $17.20

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.20, but opened at $16.66. Penn Virginia shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 1,114 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PVAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their target price on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $596.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.69.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 111.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 1,619.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 103,040 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 75.6% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 121.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 237,692 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

