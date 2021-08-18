PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) PT Raised to $90.00 at Wedbush

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wedbush from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

PFSI stock opened at $67.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.41. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 40.76%. On average, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 115,428 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $7,139,221.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 437,238 shares of company stock worth $27,246,940 and sold 397,872 shares worth $24,688,479. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,185,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,130,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth $5,759,000. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

