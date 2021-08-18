PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.09% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PMT opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 696.30%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $28,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

PMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

