Peoples Bank OH Boosts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 0.8% of Peoples Bank OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,435,719 shares of company stock worth $841,422,186 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $2.17 on Wednesday, reaching $356.28. The stock had a trading volume of 470,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,110,748. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.28. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC lifted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

