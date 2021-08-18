Peoples Bank OH Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Intel were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Intel by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,491,541,000 after buying an additional 5,119,765 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $788,325,000 after buying an additional 4,415,095 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 741.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $228,785,000 after buying an additional 3,164,204 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $52.36. The company had a trading volume of 542,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,494,947. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.39. The stock has a market cap of $212.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

