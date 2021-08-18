Peoples Bank OH Has $499,000 Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 19.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 161.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,447. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $88.99 and a one year high of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

