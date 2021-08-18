Peoples Bank OH Sells 2,366 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Peoples Bank OH trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in AT&T were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 2.2% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 11.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 3.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in AT&T by 21.7% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.88. 972,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,802,199. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $199.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

