Perceptive Advisors Llc Sells 338,897 Shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Stock

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 338,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $755,740.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ VYNE opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $84.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.73. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.66% and a negative return on equity of 147.35%. Analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYNE. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

VYNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. VYNE Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

