Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $126.00 target price on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, up from their prior target price of $100.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $105.05 on Tuesday. Perficient has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $107.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.82, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Equities analysts predict that Perficient will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $300,562,000 after purchasing an additional 180,418 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 723.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,245,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $73,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,550 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $84,083,000 after purchasing an additional 22,021 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 11.4% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,034,762 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $83,215,000 after purchasing an additional 106,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 548.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,947,000 after purchasing an additional 661,945 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

