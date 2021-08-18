Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.004.

Permianville Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 35.6% over the last three years.

Shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $60.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.88. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.07.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

