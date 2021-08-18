Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Down 36.6% in July

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the July 15th total of 166,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE PVL traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.84. 22,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,956. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $60.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This is an increase from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

