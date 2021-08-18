Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.410-$-0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.20 million-$22.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.16 million.Personalis also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.590-$-1.480 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Personalis from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Personalis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Personalis has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

PSNL stock opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. Personalis has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $780.32 million, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.54.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Personalis news, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $2,467,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,039,763.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $94,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,766 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Personalis stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,446 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.10% of Personalis worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

