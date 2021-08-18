Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.590-$-1.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.23 million.Personalis also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.410-$-0.390 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSNL. TheStreet cut shares of Personalis from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Personalis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.35. 26,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,927. The firm has a market cap of $770.55 million, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.54. Personalis has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Personalis news, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $2,467,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,039,763.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $62,531.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,810.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,766. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Personalis stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Personalis were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

