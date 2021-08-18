Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives $26.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.
WOOF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.32. 56,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,155. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.57. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,554,022,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after buying an additional 2,087,179 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,294,000 after buying an additional 3,120,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 5.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,214,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,453,000 after purchasing an additional 217,717 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,274,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit
Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.