Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives $26.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

WOOF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.32. 56,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,155. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.57. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,554,022,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after buying an additional 2,087,179 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,294,000 after buying an additional 3,120,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 5.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,214,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,453,000 after purchasing an additional 217,717 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,274,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.