PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.42

Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.42 and last traded at $24.45, with a volume of 37512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $717.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $180,450.00. Also, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $387,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,452 shares of company stock worth $2,729,836. 8.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 28.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the first quarter worth $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

