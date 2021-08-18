PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.9% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $51.83. 5,288,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,558,125. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.00. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.