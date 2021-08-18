PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Stake Reduced by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) by 76.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,205 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of PFSweb worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFSW. KBC Group NV bought a new position in PFSweb during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in PFSweb by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PFSweb during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PFSweb by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PFSweb by 706.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 41,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFSW opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. PFSweb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $278.93 million, a PE ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on PFSweb from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Delacruz sold 7,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $75,610.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information.

