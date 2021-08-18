Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director David A. Socks Sells 18,000 Shares

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director David A. Socks sold 18,000 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.20. 54,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.34. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $978.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.65.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. On average, analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHAT. Zacks Investment Research raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 494.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

