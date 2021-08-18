Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Announces GBX 24.10 Dividend

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 665 ($8.69) on Wednesday. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 653.60 ($8.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 824.40 ($10.77). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 687.47. The firm has a market cap of £6.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33.

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Andrew Briggs acquired 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.58) per share, for a total transaction of £14,907.33 ($19,476.52).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.32) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

