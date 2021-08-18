PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 59,000 Shares

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $167,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 64,111 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $172,458.59.

On Monday, August 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 7,310 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $21,199.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 77,065 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $231,195.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 4,316 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $12,300.60.

PHX opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.14. PHX Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

PHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PHX Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

