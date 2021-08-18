Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives $83.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PLL stock traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.20. 514,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,518. The company has a market capitalization of $806.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.51 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.32. Piedmont Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97.

In related news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $1,664,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.62 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLL. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 1,965.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

