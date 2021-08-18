Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Up to $79.45

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $79.45, but opened at $81.61. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $79.23, with a volume of 28,715 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $97.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.07.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at $32,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 400.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

