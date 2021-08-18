Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,419,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 3,545,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.2 days.
Shares of PIAIF stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.43. Ping An Insurance has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $13.32.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile
