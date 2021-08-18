Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,419,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 3,545,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.2 days.

Shares of PIAIF stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.43. Ping An Insurance has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $13.32.

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.