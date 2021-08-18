Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,616 shares during the period. Boyd Gaming makes up 1.1% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.92% of Boyd Gaming worth $63,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 85.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 240.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 253.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 174.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

BYD stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.70. 47,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,562. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.73.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The company’s revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,721.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,785,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,030 shares of company stock valued at $6,872,461. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.