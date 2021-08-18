Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,434 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $26,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $23,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,643 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,834 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 12.6% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $175.86. 398,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,870,470. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $319.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

