Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern comprises 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $50,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KSU. Citigroup lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.64.

NYSE:KSU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.89. 8,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,833. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 221.02 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

