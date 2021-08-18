Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $11.60 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $11.49 on Monday. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Marathon Oil by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,213,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,769,000 after purchasing an additional 485,252 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,736,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,646,000 after purchasing an additional 262,111 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -13.79%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

