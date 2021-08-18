Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Continental Resources in a report issued on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.62.

Continental Resources stock opened at $35.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.35. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $40.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.28%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

