Plasma Finance Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week (PPAY)

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. Plasma Finance has a market cap of $9.73 million and approximately $319,485.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Plasma Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0790 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00053876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00136605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.23 or 0.00151325 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,696.42 or 1.00608898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.45 or 0.00899130 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official website is plasma.finance . Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plasma Finance’s official message board is medium.com/plasmapay

