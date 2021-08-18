Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Gap Down to $19.82

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.82, but opened at $19.07. Pliant Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.28, with a volume of 5 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLRX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pliant Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 613.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $360,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,065,762.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $132,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 81,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,674,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after purchasing an additional 819,249 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 534.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 25,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $4,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

