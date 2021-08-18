Polkastarter (POLS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $46.10 Million

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. Polkastarter has a market capitalization of $130.00 million and approximately $46.10 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polkastarter has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkastarter coin can now be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00003925 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00058385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.36 or 0.00860936 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00048601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00104352 BTC.

About Polkastarter

POLS is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,301,332 coins. Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Polkastarter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkastarter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkastarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

