Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Shares of POR stock opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.35. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director James P. Torgerson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $248,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $51,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Portland General Electric by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 911,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,008,000 after purchasing an additional 649,339 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,490,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,689,000 after purchasing an additional 541,881 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,966,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,327,000 after purchasing an additional 534,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 50,681.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 355,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,874,000 after purchasing an additional 354,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

