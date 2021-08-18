Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Portman Ridge Finance from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ PTMN opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29. The firm has a market cap of $221.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.39. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $2.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTMN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. 12.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

