Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.00

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.96, with a volume of 22304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POSH. Raymond James cut their price target on Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.88.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.19. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 22.02.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.33 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. sold 74,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,791,204.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $144,716.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,456,522.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth $5,559,000. SherpaCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth $1,484,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth $135,000. 7.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poshmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

