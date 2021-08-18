Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PINC stock opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Premier has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PINC has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

