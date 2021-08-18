Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Issues Earnings Results

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Premier has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.20. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINC. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

