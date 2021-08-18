Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Premier stock opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. Premier has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

PINC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

