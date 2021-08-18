Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Lifted to “Outperform Overweight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note released on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Pretium Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.36.

Shares of TSE PVG opened at C$12.44 on Friday. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of C$10.40 and a 1-year high of C$19.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.84.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

