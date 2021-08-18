Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Lifted to “Outperform Overweight” at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note released on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Pretium Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.36.

Shares of TSE PVG opened at C$12.44 on Friday. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of C$10.40 and a 1-year high of C$19.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.84.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.