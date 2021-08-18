Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 39.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,613 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,274,365 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.69. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

