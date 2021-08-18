Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Has $2.70 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.78. 390,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,011,587. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.52. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $76.46 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

