Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.28. 193,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,124,008. The company has a market cap of $216.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $158.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

