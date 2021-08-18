Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Sells 100 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,365 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,988,460,000 after buying an additional 823,137 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,725,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,885,181,000 after purchasing an additional 381,103 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,613,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,773,949,000 after buying an additional 323,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,817,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,374,002,000 after buying an additional 61,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.19. The company had a trading volume of 567,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,870,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.91.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

